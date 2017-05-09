Chuck Schumer seemed to be for firing Comey before he was against it

**Written by Doug Powers

If you’re keeping score at home, the current liberal mood in regards to James Comey is “Wonderful public servant” “Hero” “WTF!?” “Fire him” “Traitor!” “Hey, Trump can’t do that!”

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” the White House statement reads.

“President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” the statement continues.

Comey’s termination was read to him over the phone while he was traveling for the bureau in Los Angeles, two FBI sources told ABC News. He was there for a field office inspection and a recruitment event this evening that’s part of the FBI’s efforts to boost diversity.