Chuck Schumer seemed to be for firing Comey before he was against it
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
If you’re keeping score at home, the current liberal mood in regards to James Comey is
“Wonderful public servant” “Hero” “WTF!?” “Fire him” “Traitor!” “Hey, Trump can’t do that!”
“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” the White House statement reads.
“President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” the statement continues.
Comey’s termination was read to him over the phone while he was traveling for the bureau in Los Angeles, two FBI sources told ABC News. He was there for a field office inspection and a recruitment event this evening that’s part of the FBI’s efforts to boost diversity.
Here’s a quick game: Chuck Schumer just before the election:
Chuck Schumer now:
I think Chuck ate some more Tide Pods.
What are the odds that Hillary will join other Dems and refer to today’s firing as an unprecedented abuse of power and slam the firing of the man she blames (in part) for costing her the election? I’d say pretty strong.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Media: Hey, Team Hillary might have broken laws fewer times than Comey said
May 9, 2017 10:32 AM by Doug Powers
Dasvidaniya! Dianne Feinstein has a 2016 buzzkill for Dems; Media pins O-care failings on GOP (Sunday open thread)
May 7, 2017 09:32 AM by Doug Powers
NOW it’s clear what attracted Hillary Clinton to The Resistance (♪Heyyy, must be the money!♫)
May 5, 2017 01:11 PM by Doug Powers
It’s a mystery! Comey: Huma Abedin ‘somehow’ forwarded classified emails to Anthony Weiner
May 3, 2017 04:36 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton’s latest scapegoats: Date of election, bad cell phone coverage in states she lost (or something)
May 3, 2017 07:59 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Hillary Clinton