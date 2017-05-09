Media: Hey, Team Hillary might have broken laws fewer times than Comey said

By Doug Powers • May 9, 2017 10:32 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The gist of this story via Pro Publica is “sources tell us that Hillary and her staff didn’t break the law as many times as James Comey indicated at a recent hearing,” but the mainstream media and Hillary’s flacks (pardon the redundancy) are sure to treat the story as if it’s some sort of total vindication:

FBI officials have internally acknowledged that Director James Comey inaccurately stated the number of Hillary Clinton’s emails her longtime aide Huma Abedin forwarded to Anthony Weiner’s laptop during Senate testimony last week, ProPublica reported Tuesday. The agency is weighing how to correct the record and considering sending a letter to Congress. In an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey told lawmakers that the bureau had uncovered “hundreds and thousands” of emails that Abedin forwarded to her then-husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.), to print out. Some of those emails, Comey said, were classified. But ProPublica reported that investigators found Abedin forwarded only a handful of emails to Weiner to print. She did not make a “regular practice” of doing so, as Comey had testified. It’s unclear how many of the forwarded emails, if any, were among the 12 emails considered classified that Comey said were found on Weiner’s laptop. It’s also unclear how the mistake occurred.

“Mistake”? Nice assumption, “journalists.” And of course it also probably depends on what your definition of “handful” is. WaPo’s on it too:

Two questions: Who are the “people close to the investigation,” and do their cars have “Stronger Together” sticker residue on their bumpers?

No matter what comes of it, Comey has already decided not to recommend charges against anybody involved because they didn’t “intend” to break the law, an argument we rubes would be making with law enforcement from behind bars.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus