Colbert gets audience to completely change opinion about Comey firing in a mere 60 seconds

Just watch the first minute or so, because it’s a lesson in how to herd a confused audience that’s been exposed to Dems slamming the FBI director for quite some and now doesn’t quite know what to think at this point.

Colbert started off by breaking the news of President Trump’s firing of James Comey — The audience roared in approval. A surprised Colbert then said the crowd must be loaded with “HUGE Donald Trump fans.” After that, Colbert mentioned Jeff Sessions (who recommended that Trump fire Comey) and the audience booed wildly. A complete 180-degree change in audience opinion, all within the span of 60 seconds.

You might have heard of the movie “How to Train Your Dragon,” and this is “How to Train Your Studio Audience”:

