AWW: US ambassador tired of explaining America to the enlightened in Qatar
**Written by Doug Powers
And the Shameless Trump-triggered Public Servant of the Week award goes to…
US Ambassador to Qatar Dana Shell Smith appeared to criticize President Trump in a tweet on Wednesday, expressing frustration at the news coming out of the United States.
“Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions,” Smith said in her tweet.
Smith was confirmed by the Senate to her post in 2014 under former President Barack Obama.
Well then maybe the poor thing should quit what’s got to be one of the cushiest government gigs there is.
It takes some chutzpah to tweet this from a nation governed under Sharia Law:
Increasingly difficult to wake up overseas to news from home, knowing I will spend today explaining our democracy and institutions.
— Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) May 10, 2017
Somebody’s desperately trying to become the next Sally Yates:
She also appeared to show support to former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Trump late January for not complying with an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Smith retweeted MSNBC analyst Rick Stengel’s tweet praising Yates for her testimony before the Senate earlier this week.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
