Bernie Sanders stumbles upon inconvenient landmine left behind by Harry Reid

Bernie Sanders has a hope when it comes to confirming the next FBI director:

Sorry, Bernie, but…

The landmines Harry Reid just keep getting stepped on.

This, from 2013, is on the website of the senator who wants 60 votes to get something done:

“This country faces major crises in terms of the economy and unemployment, the deficit, global warming, health care, campaign finance reform, education and a crumbling infrastructure – to name a few. In my view, none of these problems will be effectively addressed so long as one senator can demand 60 votes to pass legislation.

Make up your mind, Bernie!

