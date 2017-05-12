Did You Know...

   

CNN’s swinging for the Pulitzer fences with this Trump scoop

Share
By Doug Powers  •  May 12, 2017 04:40 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

2017 isn’t even half over but it’s unlikely we’ll eclipse the kind of journalism we’ve seen so far this year. Via @KassyDillon, bask in this CNN screen shot:

null

Rumor has it Woodward and Bernstein have optioned the story from CNN for a sequel titled “All the President’s Mint Chocolate Chip.”

Now I know what Dems mean when they sound the alarm about a “constitutional crisis”:

President Donald Trump is living every child’s dream: More ice cream.

According to an extensive interview with TIME Magazine, Trump’s White House staff has settled into Trump’s routine and know his desires, sometimes before he does, For example: Trump takes two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, TIME reported, while everyone else around the table gets just one.

Based on that alone, before the month is out, Ben & Jerry’s will be selling a new flavor called “Impeach Sorbet.”

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Go figure: Dems claiming Russia ‘hacked the election’ slam Trump’s vote fraud panel

May 12, 2017 02:40 PM by Doug Powers

This is getting confusing

Bernie Sanders stumbles upon inconvenient landmine left behind by Harry Reid

May 11, 2017 07:30 PM by Doug Powers

Big time

AWW: US ambassador tired of explaining America to the enlightened in Qatar

May 11, 2017 07:27 AM by Doug Powers

Please…

Colbert gets audience to completely change opinion about Comey firing in a mere 60 seconds

May 10, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers

Sudden change of direction

Chuck Schumer seemed to be for firing Comey before he was against it

May 9, 2017 05:45 PM by Doug Powers

Everybody report to your respective safe spaces!


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Donald Trump, Feature Story, Hillary Clinton

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook