Go figure: Dems claiming Russia ‘hacked the election’ slam Trump’s vote fraud panel

**Written by Doug Powers

How many times in the past few months have Democrats used the term “hacked the election” to describe Russia’s meddling in order to imply the vote tallies were altered? I don’t know the exact answer, but it’s a lot:

Fast forward to today, when Trump launched a voter fraud panel. Dems are apoplectic:

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday forming a commission on voter fraud and elections, an action many Democrats say is aimed at justifying his unfounded voter fraud claims.

[…]

“This is a transparent attempt to justify President Trump’s false claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election. There’s simply no evidence of widespread voter fraud in this country. Period,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, called the voter fraud investigation “a partisan effort” to “squander” taxpayers dollars.

“Today, President Trump is resuscitating his voter fraud investigation in a desperate attempt to retroactively prove his completely baseless claim that up to five million unauthorized immigrants cast illegal votes in the 2016 election,” he wrote.

[…]

But the effort will be bipartisan. During the daily White House briefing, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced additional members — including Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap — who will be added to a list of about a dozen: Connie Lawson, Indiana’s secretary of state; Bill Gardner, New Hampshire’s secretary of state; Ken Blackwell, former secretary of state of Ohio; and Christy McCormick, who already serves on the US Election Assistance Commission.