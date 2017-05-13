An upset Michelle Obama wonders who will care about our kids now

**Written by Doug Powers

The looming end of Obama-era school lunch regs that were championed by Michelle Obama has displeased the former First Lady, and for the first time in years, she’s not proud of her country’s school lunch direction:

Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, she urged parents to think about the government’s decision and “look at motives.”

“You have to stop and think, ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you and why is that a partisan issue?” Mrs. Obama said. “Why would that be political?”

“Moms, think about this. I don’t care what state you live in, take me out of the equation, like me, don’t like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap,” she said.

[…]

She said parents shouldn’t sit idly by and allow that to happen.

“Because here’s the secret: If somebody is doing that, they don’t care about your kid and we need to demand everyone to care deeply about our kids,” Mrs. Obama said.