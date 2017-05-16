The ‘What mainstream media bias?’ story of the week

By Doug Powers • May 16, 2017 10:59 AM

The Washington Post has joined the rest of the mainstream media’s return to the hardcore journalism business rested and ready after a semi-vacation for the last few years, and they’re really proud of their latest “scoop”:

According to Glenn Kessler, the paper’s “fact checker,” their scoop Monday that President Trump revealed classified intelligence to Russian diplomats broke the Post’s record for readers per second clicking on the article. Kessler said the newsroom broke into applause at the news of the new record.

It’s cute how they pretend that the story’s “record traffic” is the only reason the newsroom applauded. If WaPo broke a traffic record with a story about Hillary losing, *would the newsroom have erupted in applause? (*Rhetorical Question of the Day brought to you by Califone noise-cancelling headphones — when you don’t need to hear an answer, make it Califone!)

You know what else made the WaPo newsroom giddy a few years back? You get one guess:

Barack Obama visited the Washington Post to meet the editorial board and national staff, but his tour of the 5th floor newsroom nearly stopped the presses. Staff writers, photographers, editors and employees from other departments lined the hallway after word spread that the President-elect would be walking through the newroom. At about 3:15 p.m., Obama entered through a back hallway and began shaking hands, as professional newsmen and women reached over to shake his hand and take pictures.

Obama left the newsroom around 3:30 p.m. “There goes our journalistic objectivity,” one reporter quipped, as people traded stories and pictures.

That sounds about right:

There hasn’t been this much excitement in The Washington Post newsroom since Brad Pitt dropped by.

Election Day must have been as hard on the WaPo newsroom as it was on some SNL cast members, but subsequent to January 20th, now that so many journos are back to competing to identify as either “Woodward” or “Bernstein,” their mood is obviously improving.

