Turns out SNL cast members took Hillary’s loss pretty hard (gee, it didn’t show!)

By Doug Powers  •  May 16, 2017 08:22 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Echoing what I’m guessing were the reactions in many newsrooms across the country, a recent interview confirms that Saturday Night Live cast members, who had all but already anointed Hillary Clinton as the next president, were incredibly depressed just after seeing their hopes, dreams and assumptions scrubbed so fast that BleachBit must have been used:

The cast members of the long-running NBC sketch show told the Hollywood Reporter they sobbed and did not know what to write in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Cecily Strong said she saw Clinton portrayer Kate McKinnon and they cried together over the loss. Both Strong and McKinnon were strong Clinton supporters during the campaign.

“I saw Kate in the hallway, and we hugged and sobbed,” she said.

“The day after the election got extremely sad and very disorienting,” said “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost. “People didn’t know what to write. No one was feeling very funny.”

Gee, they sure did a good job of hiding their depression in the first show after the election. Well, maybe not:

The good news is that Hillary’s just provided depressed liberal performers with a way to move Onward Together with her. All they need to bring is their talents and credit cards, but mostly their credit cards.

