Jerry Brown has had enough of ‘freeloaders’ whining about tax hikes
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
How to win the hearts and minds of “regular” people who are taxpayers, progressive-style:
In response to criticism over a new $52 billion tax hike for the already heavily-taxed state, Gov. Jerry Brown (D-Calif.) called upset taxpayers “freeloaders.”
“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said at an event in Orange Country last week.
Yes, law-abiding Californians who work and pay taxes are “freeloaders” according to his liberal logic, just because they don’t support getting taxed even more than they already are.
Yep, that’s what he said alright:
“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said, adding that the approved tax and fee hikes bring those charges to the level they were 30 years ago if adjusted for inflation. “They have a president that doesn’t tell the truth and they’re following suit.”
Put that attitude into the giant barrel labeled “why Trump won.”
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Journalism 2017: Time Mag’s cover is a DNC talking points memo in one illustration
May 18, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers
Out for Dems: ‘Recovery Summer’ — In for Dems: ‘Resistance Summer’
May 17, 2017 07:54 AM by Doug Powers
Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)
May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers
Go figure: Dems claiming Russia ‘hacked the election’ slam Trump’s vote fraud panel
May 12, 2017 02:40 PM by Doug Powers
Colbert gets audience to completely change opinion about Comey firing in a mere 60 seconds
May 10, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hollyweird