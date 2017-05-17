Jerry Brown has had enough of ‘freeloaders’ whining about tax hikes

**Written by Doug Powers

How to win the hearts and minds of “regular” people who are taxpayers, progressive-style:

In response to criticism over a new $52 billion tax hike for the already heavily-taxed state, Gov. Jerry Brown (D-Calif.) called upset taxpayers “freeloaders.”

“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said at an event in Orange Country last week.

Yes, law-abiding Californians who work and pay taxes are “freeloaders” according to his liberal logic, just because they don’t support getting taxed even more than they already are.