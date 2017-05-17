Did You Know...

   

Jerry Brown has had enough of ‘freeloaders’ whining about tax hikes

By Doug Powers  •  May 17, 2017 04:32 PM

How to win the hearts and minds of “regular” people who are taxpayers, progressive-style:

In response to criticism over a new $52 billion tax hike for the already heavily-taxed state, Gov. Jerry Brown (D-Calif.) called upset taxpayers “freeloaders.”

“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said at an event in Orange Country last week.

Yes, law-abiding Californians who work and pay taxes are “freeloaders” according to his liberal logic, just because they don’t support getting taxed even more than they already are.

Yep, that’s what he said alright:

“The freeloaders — I’ve had enough of them,” Brown said, adding that the approved tax and fee hikes bring those charges to the level they were 30 years ago if adjusted for inflation. “They have a president that doesn’t tell the truth and they’re following suit.”

Put that attitude into the giant barrel labeled “why Trump won.”

Posted in: Democrats
