Out for Dems: ‘Recovery Summer’ — In for Dems: ‘Resistance Summer’

**Written by Doug Powers

The DNC is hoping “twice as much of the same” will help save the Democratic Party from a generation or more of languishing in the minority across the board. Prepare for “Resistance Summer”:

The Democratic National Committee reportedly is planning to pump $1 million into everything from rallies, town halls and neighborhood meetings in hopes of growing voter opposition to President Trump.

The so-called “Resistance Summer” is billed as a 50-state strategy. The DNC plans to hold events across the country in early June before sponsoring a national training summit in the hopes of attracting scores of new Democratic voters, the Hill reported.

The move is the party’s first concrete expansion plan since Tom Perez took over as chairman.

Nationally, Democrats face a power deficit they’ve not seen in nine decades. Republicans control the White House and Congress, hold 33 governorships and run about two-thirds of state legislatures.