Did You Know...

   

Out for Dems: ‘Recovery Summer’ — In for Dems: ‘Resistance Summer’

Share
By Doug Powers  •  May 17, 2017 07:54 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The DNC is hoping “twice as much of the same” will help save the Democratic Party from a generation or more of languishing in the minority across the board. Prepare for “Resistance Summer”:

The Democratic National Committee reportedly is planning to pump $1 million into everything from rallies, town halls and neighborhood meetings in hopes of growing voter opposition to President Trump.

The so-called “Resistance Summer” is billed as a 50-state strategy. The DNC plans to hold events across the country in early June before sponsoring a national training summit in the hopes of attracting scores of new Democratic voters, the Hill reported.

The move is the party’s first concrete expansion plan since Tom Perez took over as chairman.

Nationally, Democrats face a power deficit they’ve not seen in nine decades. Republicans control the White House and Congress, hold 33 governorships and run about two-thirds of state legislatures.

From “Recovery Summer” to “Resistance Summer” in seven short years. What could be the common denominator there?

null

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump
Printer Friendly

Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)

May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers

Self-awareness takes another holiday

Go figure: Dems claiming Russia ‘hacked the election’ slam Trump’s vote fraud panel

May 12, 2017 02:40 PM by Doug Powers

This is getting confusing

Colbert gets audience to completely change opinion about Comey firing in a mere 60 seconds

May 10, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers

Sudden change of direction

Media: Hey, Team Hillary might have broken laws fewer times than Comey said

May 9, 2017 10:32 AM by Doug Powers

Vindication is in the eye of the beholder

Dasvidaniya! Dianne Feinstein has a 2016 buzzkill for Dems; Media pins O-care failings on GOP (Sunday open thread)

May 7, 2017 09:32 AM by Doug Powers

RIP, 2016 narrative?


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Health care, Hillary Clinton, Media, Media Bias

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook