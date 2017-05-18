Journalism 2017: Time Mag’s cover is a DNC talking points memo in one illustration

By Doug Powers • May 18, 2017 07:58 AM

DNC talking points memos and MSM anonymous sources now pass as enough “journalism” to give us this kind of thing in 2017:

I can recall no such cover after Obama’s “more flexibility after my re-election” hot mic comment to Medvedev or Hillary’s giddiness while handing Russia a relationship “reset” button, and those things actually happened.

Reuters summed up where this all stands with the so-called “media.” Here’s the opening of an article published this morning:

Michael Flynn and other advisers to Donald Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race, current and former U.S. officials familiar with the exchanges told Reuters. The previously undisclosed interactions form part of the record now being reviewed by FBI and congressional investigators probing Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election and contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Then, several paragraphs in:

The people who described the contacts to Reuters said they had seen no evidence of wrongdoing or collusion between the campaign and Russia in the communications reviewed so far.

Guess which part of the story is getting all the attention from the Left and MSM (again, pardon the redundancy)?

