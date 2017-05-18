Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record

By Doug Powers • May 18, 2017 08:02 PM

Planned Parenthood obviously starts each morning with one goal in mind: To completely eclipse the previous day’s levels of shamelessness and self-unawareness. They succeeded wildly on Thursday. This is on a web page at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund website — I kid you not:

Now this is how to invite a lightning strike:

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, The Avengers) over the years, it’s this — every single one of us has a hero inside; and it’s our responsibility to use our superpowers to slay.

That’s an even worse lack of self-awareness than the time Ted Kennedy named his dog “Splash.”

Hat tip to Students for Life for spotting that latest moonshot of brazenness.

