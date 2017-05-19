Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion

By Doug Powers • May 19, 2017 02:05 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Rep. Maxine Waters has been among the Dems who are furiously shoveling coal into the furnace that keeps the Trump Impeachment Train chugging along the tracks. Here’s Waters recently laying out the “collusion” case against President Trump, followed by the massive amount of evidence she’s gathered so far (via Jim Geraghty at NRO):

Sam Stein, Huffington Post: “But just to be clear, there has been no actual evidence yet.” REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): “No, it has not been.”

But Dems shouldn’t panic — maybe Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s found something:

WOLF BLITZER, CNN: “The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and you said to me — and I’m quoting you now — you said, ‘not at this time.’ Has anything changed since we spoke last?” SENATOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): “Well, not– no, it hasn’t.”

Well, maybe they’ll manage to dig up something next week.

Dems have had high praise for former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who was named Special Counsel for the Russia investigation. If Mueller doesn’t come back with what the Dems are after, that praise will turn to derision about as fast as the Left’s blaming of Comey for costing Hillary the election turned to anger at Trump for firing him.

