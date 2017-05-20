Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia

By Doug Powers • May 20, 2017 02:30 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Hillary Clinton now knows another reason why she wasn’t 50 points ahead: Damn you, Twitter!

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams apologized for the role Twitter may have played in electing President Trump. In an interview published Saturday in The New York Times, Williams discussed the president’s March claim to Fox News that “I think that maybe I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Twitter.” “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that,” Williams told the Times. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

If anybody needs me, I’ll be spending the rest of the day trying to figure out how Twitter kept Hillary out of Wisconsin and made her pledge to put coal country out of work.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

