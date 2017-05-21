If everybody could drop the Weiner story, CNN’s politics reporter would appreciate it (Open thread)

By Doug Powers • May 21, 2017 09:27 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Another Sunday is upon us, so here we go with the weekly open thread…

Anthony Weiner, the perverted Democrat former congressman and soon-to-be ex-husband of Hillary Clinton’s top aid Huma Abedin, turned himself in to the FBI and issued a guilty plea to sending obscene material to a minor, and will also have to register as a sex offender. CNN Political Reporter Chris Cillizza (formerly of WaPo) would appreciate it if everybody would now drop it:

Those are the facts. Now, can we please agree to just stop talking about Weiner?

[…]

Let’s not get back on that ride. No matter what he says or how much remorse he expresses, it’s clear that attention fuels Weiner. It’s his lifeblood. So let’s not give it to him. The legal proceedings are now closed. Weiner is totally irrelevant politically. His wife, who remains a major player in Hillary Clinton’s orbit, has filed for divorce, according to CNN’s Dan Merica. There’s literally no reason to write or talk about Anthony Weiner anymore. So, let’s not. He’s an example of a bad apple that makes politicians — and, to be honest, people — look bad. There’ are plenty of other intriguing people, places and things happening in politics. Let’s cover them instead.

Hey, he’d make the same request if the same story were about a spouse of a Republican’s top aide, right?

Cillizza’s big on not talking about certain things:

*****

Hillary Clinton supporter and former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz had some bad news Friday night for the anti-Trump Resistance Army:

Safe Space crowd status: Standing room only.

*****

Reality checks like that shared by Dershowitz can’t interrupt the impeachment fever dreams of some congressional Dems, though:

They’ve now officially combed through that memo more than Dems ever read the Affordable Care Act.

*****

Democrats are pointing to this story as evidence that women are running out of places to go for “health care,” all because of Republicans:

Planned Parenthood said Thursday that it will close four of its 12 clinics in Iowa as a result of state budget cuts. Facilities in Sioux City, Burlington and Keokuk will be shut down June 30, while its clinic in Bettendorf will remain open a few additional months.

[…]

Planned Parenthood announced earlier this week closings of its only clinic in Wyoming and three in New Mexico.

But I’m willing to bet Planned Parenthood will somehow still able to come up with tens of millions of dollars to donate to Democrats in the next couple election cycles.

*****

The California Democratic Party chairman kept it predictably classy in his farewell address:

Burton regained his typically cantankerous posture when he closed his farewell by addressing President Trump — bluntly, directly and defiantly. “Now, all together,” he told the delegates, preparing to hurl an F-bomb. “[Expletive] Donald Trump.” He raised both middle fingers toward the crowd. For a moment, protests were forgotten, and the audience roared.

Yeah, that’ll put Dems back in power.

*****

Here’s President Trump’s speech he just delivered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Note the distinct lack of apologizing for the U.S. that is sure to make progressives in Congress step up their impeachment effort:

WATCH LIVE: President Trump is giving a major speech on Islam in Saudi Arabia to leaders of the Muslim world. https://t.co/jcp238JIic — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 21, 2017

*****

Fun fact: Kim Jong Un’s refrigerator light is clearly visible from orbit:

Al Gore will congratulate NK for their contribution toward the fight against climate change in 3… 2… 1…

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus