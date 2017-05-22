Did You Know...

   

NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money

By Doug Powers  •  May 22, 2017 03:19 PM

How’s NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Resistance™” effort going? Here’s an update…

The wind-up, from earlier this month:

null

And the pitch, from yesterday:

null

The Resistance™ is adding to their bylaws a disclaimer saying exceptions will be made to any Resistance™ if the Resister in question is in need of federal dollars.

(h/t JWF)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump
