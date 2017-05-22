NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
**Written by Doug Powers
How’s NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Resistance™” effort going? Here’s an update…
The wind-up, from earlier this month:
And the pitch, from yesterday:
The Resistance™ is adding to their bylaws a disclaimer saying exceptions will be made to any Resistance™ if the Resister in question is in need of federal dollars.
(h/t JWF)
