NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money

By Doug Powers • May 22, 2017 03:19 PM

How’s NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Resistance™” effort going? Here’s an update…

The wind-up, from earlier this month:

And the pitch, from yesterday:

The Resistance™ is adding to their bylaws a disclaimer saying exceptions will be made to any Resistance™ if the Resister in question is in need of federal dollars.

(h/t JWF)

