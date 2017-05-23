AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
This sounds especially stupid and snowflakey in the wake of the enraging and horrific attack in Manchester last night: A couple of Notre Dame grads who walked out during Mike Pence’s commencement speech say they left because they felt “unsafe” in the presence of the VP:
Two University of Notre Dame students who joined the walkout during Vice President Mike Pence’s commencement speech Sunday said they left because Pence made people feel “unsafe.”
Luis Miranda and Aniela Tyksinski defended the walkout on CNN Monday, arguing that a commencement address is not the proper place to have differing political views.
“The walkout was in response to the fact that members of our own community felt unwelcome, uncomfortable, and even unsafe,” Tyksinski claimed. “This was not the appropriate event for this kind of political discourse..this should have been an event for all graduates and all of their family members.”
Oh, and also because they deem the administration Pence represents as a threat to the freedom of those in the country illegally to attend college graduation ceremonies, or something:
“Personally, I know Mike Pence’s policies from his time as governor, when he tried to implement RFRA (The Religious Freedom Restoration Act) without civil rights protections for LGBTQ people. As a gay man, this directly impacted me. However, many graduates here have been directly targeted by other policies — for example, those students and their families who are undocumented and who risk deportation to celebrate this milestone in their lives,” Ricketts said.
Oddly enough they might someday discover that this attitude will make potential employers get up and walk out during your interview:
Safe space occupancy update: Standing room only.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers
Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia
May 20, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
May 19, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers
Journalism 2017: Time Mag’s cover is a DNC talking points memo in one illustration
May 18, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers
Turns out SNL cast members took Hillary’s loss pretty hard (gee, it didn’t show!)
May 16, 2017 08:22 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hollyweird