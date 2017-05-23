AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’

By Doug Powers • May 23, 2017 09:15 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

This sounds especially stupid and snowflakey in the wake of the enraging and horrific attack in Manchester last night: A couple of Notre Dame grads who walked out during Mike Pence’s commencement speech say they left because they felt “unsafe” in the presence of the VP:

Two University of Notre Dame students who joined the walkout during Vice President Mike Pence’s commencement speech Sunday said they left because Pence made people feel “unsafe.” Luis Miranda and Aniela Tyksinski defended the walkout on CNN Monday, arguing that a commencement address is not the proper place to have differing political views. “The walkout was in response to the fact that members of our own community felt unwelcome, uncomfortable, and even unsafe,” Tyksinski claimed. “This was not the appropriate event for this kind of political discourse..this should have been an event for all graduates and all of their family members.”

Oh, and also because they deem the administration Pence represents as a threat to the freedom of those in the country illegally to attend college graduation ceremonies, or something:

“Personally, I know Mike Pence’s policies from his time as governor, when he tried to implement RFRA (The Religious Freedom Restoration Act) without civil rights protections for LGBTQ people. As a gay man, this directly impacted me. However, many graduates here have been directly targeted by other policies — for example, those students and their families who are undocumented and who risk deportation to celebrate this milestone in their lives,” Ricketts said.

Oddly enough they might someday discover that this attitude will make potential employers get up and walk out during your interview:

Safe space occupancy update: Standing room only.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus