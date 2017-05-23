Ironic complaint leveled after votes cast for Calif. Dem Party leader

By Doug Powers • May 23, 2017 11:01 AM

Uh oh, there’s some intra-party bickering going on amongst California Dems because of disagreement over the party’s election probably caused by climate change and lack of single-payer health care system:

Longtime party operative Eric Bauman won the chairmanship of the California Democratic Party over the weekend — but his victory was marred by complaints of ballot-stuffing and floor protests. Backers of the Kimberly Ellis, a favorite of the “Berniecrat,” activist wing of the party — say efforts to scrutinize the votes will begin immediately.

This complaint from supporters of the candidate who’s feeling the Bern should keep you laughing the rest of the week:

Ellis, the former director of Emerge America, a women’s political organization, lost the election by a narrow margin of 62 votes out of 3,000 cast. Her loss immediately set off protests from hundreds of her backers, many of whom charged that there were irregularities that included allowing voters to cast proxy ballots without proper ID.

Didn’t they get Sanders’ memo?

