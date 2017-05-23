Did You Know...

   

Ironic complaint leveled after votes cast for Calif. Dem Party leader

Share
By Doug Powers  •  May 23, 2017 11:01 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Uh oh, there’s some intra-party bickering going on amongst California Dems because of disagreement over the party’s election probably caused by climate change and lack of single-payer health care system:

Longtime party operative Eric Bauman won the chairmanship of the California Democratic Party over the weekend — but his victory was marred by complaints of ballot-stuffing and floor protests. Backers of the Kimberly Ellis, a favorite of the “Berniecrat,” activist wing of the party — say efforts to scrutinize the votes will begin immediately.

This complaint from supporters of the candidate who’s feeling the Bern should keep you laughing the rest of the week:

Ellis, the former director of Emerge America, a women’s political organization, lost the election by a narrow margin of 62 votes out of 3,000 cast. Her loss immediately set off protests from hundreds of her backers, many of whom charged that there were irregularities that included allowing voters to cast proxy ballots without proper ID.

Didn’t they get Sanders’ memo?

null

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Politics
Printer Friendly

AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’

May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers

Safe space occupancy update: Standing room only

NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money

May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers

THAT didn’t last long.

If everybody could drop the Weiner story, CNN’s politics reporter would appreciate it (Open thread)

May 21, 2017 09:27 AM by Doug Powers

WHAT bias?

Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia

May 20, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers

Add Twitter to the “blame” list

Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion

May 19, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers

Close your eyes, what do you see?


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook