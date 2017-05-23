Ironic complaint leveled after votes cast for Calif. Dem Party leader
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Uh oh, there’s some intra-party bickering going on amongst California Dems because of disagreement over the party’s election probably caused by climate change and lack of single-payer health care system:
Longtime party operative Eric Bauman won the chairmanship of the California Democratic Party over the weekend — but his victory was marred by complaints of ballot-stuffing and floor protests. Backers of the Kimberly Ellis, a favorite of the “Berniecrat,” activist wing of the party — say efforts to scrutinize the votes will begin immediately.
This complaint from supporters of the candidate who’s feeling the Bern should keep you laughing the rest of the week:
Ellis, the former director of Emerge America, a women’s political organization, lost the election by a narrow margin of 62 votes out of 3,000 cast. Her loss immediately set off protests from hundreds of her backers, many of whom charged that there were irregularities that included allowing voters to cast proxy ballots without proper ID.
Didn’t they get Sanders’ memo?
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’
May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers
NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers
If everybody could drop the Weiner story, CNN’s politics reporter would appreciate it (Open thread)
May 21, 2017 09:27 AM by Doug Powers
Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia
May 20, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
May 19, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump