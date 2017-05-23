Katy Perry calls for ‘*no barriers, no borders’ (*exclusions apply)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
For anybody who was waiting for Katy Perry to let them know the best way to respond to terrorism in the wake of the Manchester attack, here’s the advice:
Perry said, “I think the greatest thing we can do now is unite as people, as fan bases, all of it. Whatever we say behind people’s backs, the Internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fan bases go but I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other. No barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist.”
Interesting.
Oh, by the way, this was in Variety magazine earlier this year:
Live how they say, not how they do:
The two-story transitional contemporary of 5,427-square-feet sits behind massive gates at the end of an approximately one-quarter mile long, flagstone paved drive with off-street parking for upwards of 20 cars. Marketing materials from when the property was last available on the open market in 2009 at $16.5 million show there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and three fireplaces.
“The two-story home is protected by a massive gate.” Because walls are only supported by hateful bigots — unless it’s protecting a home owned by our liberal Hollywood betters.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Turns out SNL cast members took Hillary’s loss pretty hard (gee, it didn’t show!)
May 16, 2017 08:22 AM by Doug Powers
Colbert gets audience to completely change opinion about Comey firing in a mere 60 seconds
May 10, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers
Charter member of anti-Trump Resistance™ (swimsuit model division) demands presidential reimbursement for anxiety treatment
May 4, 2017 07:44 PM by Doug Powers
Because SCIENCE dammit! Inconvenient truth edited out of old Bill Nye episode
May 4, 2017 07:47 AM by Doug Powers
A thinking mom’s message for Jimmy Kimmel
May 3, 2017 07:30 AM by Michelle Malkin
Categories: Feature Story, Health care, Hollyweird