Katy Perry calls for ‘*no barriers, no borders’ (*exclusions apply)

By Doug Powers • May 23, 2017 09:44 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

For anybody who was waiting for Katy Perry to let them know the best way to respond to terrorism in the wake of the Manchester attack, here’s the advice:

Perry said, “I think the greatest thing we can do now is unite as people, as fan bases, all of it. Whatever we say behind people’s backs, the Internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fan bases go but I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other. No barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist.”

Interesting.

Oh, by the way, this was in Variety magazine earlier this year:

Live how they say, not how they do:

The two-story transitional contemporary of 5,427-square-feet sits behind massive gates at the end of an approximately one-quarter mile long, flagstone paved drive with off-street parking for upwards of 20 cars. Marketing materials from when the property was last available on the open market in 2009 at $16.5 million show there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and three fireplaces.

“The two-story home is protected by a massive gate.” Because walls are only supported by hateful bigots — unless it’s protecting a home owned by our liberal Hollywood betters.

