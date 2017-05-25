CBS News post-Obama safety alert: Improving economy is unsafe at any speed

By Doug Powers • May 25, 2017 08:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

CBS News had a report Thursday morning basically saying that larger vehicles are safer when it comes to crash survivability than smaller cars, which is nothing new. However, this is the angle that was taken:

Well look at that, the Hope & Change™ economy was like an extra airbag on your life expectancy!

In other words, if you get into a fender bender this year, blame Trump!

