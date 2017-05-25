CBS News post-Obama safety alert: Improving economy is unsafe at any speed
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
CBS News had a report Thursday morning basically saying that larger vehicles are safer when it comes to crash survivability than smaller cars, which is nothing new. However, this is the angle that was taken:
Well look at that, the Hope & Change™ economy was like an extra airbag on your life expectancy!
In other words, if you get into a fender bender this year, blame Trump!
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’
May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers
NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers
If everybody could drop the Weiner story, CNN’s politics reporter would appreciate it (Open thread)
May 21, 2017 09:27 AM by Doug Powers
Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia
May 20, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
May 19, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump