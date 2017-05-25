John Kerry tells grads to end terrorism by offering them ‘good governance’ and jobs

By Doug Powers • May 25, 2017 07:57 AM

During his commencement address yesterday at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, John Kerry urged grads to focus on one of the major enemies of humanity — no, not air conditioning, the other one. Kerry revisited one of the Obama administration’s more laughable assumptions, which was that terrorism exists because of governments unresponsive to their citizens needs and a lack of jobs:

The former secretary of state praised Mr. Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia Sunday that called on Muslim nations around to globe to “drive out” Islamic extremists, but argued that education and jobs are the big-picture answer to combating terrorism. “What we need is not a martial plan for the 20th century, what we need is a new plan for the 21st century,” Mr. Kerry said. “Surely we can begin to prevent tomorrow’s extremism by offering young people the promise of modernity and good governance, not the destruction of strapping on a suicide vest and blowing yourself up and a whole bunch of innocent people,” he said, referencing Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester that killed 22 people.

I’m a little surprised he didn’t also tie terrorism to climate change, but because it’s John Kerry, perhaps that’s implied here:

Former State Sec. Kerry says to solve terror problem in Middle East, we need to send the youth to school and work pic.twitter.com/UM46hZcONY — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 25, 2017

Apparently Kerry thought another good way to stop terrorism was to send a sh**load of cash to the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.

