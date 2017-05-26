Good lapdogs! NY Times takes blame for Hillary Clinton’s bogus history lesson to grads

By Doug Powers • May 26, 2017 01:50 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

During Hillary Clinton’s commencement address at Wellesley College, in addition serving up more evidence that she used BleachBit long ago to delete her self-awareness, the disgruntled former presidential candidate also gave the grads a bogus history lesson in an attempt to zing Trump:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivered a subtle jab at President Trump’s ongoing conflict with the Justice Department during a commencement speech at Wellesley College on Friday by drawing a comparison between him and former President Nixon. “We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice,” she said, pausing for the crowd’s laughter before clarifying she was speaking about Nixon: “After firing the person heading the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”

The New York Times originally reported the story, which has since been changed, but a tweet still exists accurately framing what Hillary said:

The Times issued a correction, removed the parts that quoted Hillary saying Nixon was impeached, and dutifully made it sound like it was their own fault:

Um, no, Hillary said Nixon was impeached, not the NYT. Proof-positive that the lapdogs didn’t stray far from Hillary’s lap and they’re still willing to fall on their swords for the Clintons. Percent chance a Republican would have gotten similar assistance: ZERO.

It’s probably way too much to hope for that the NY Times will point out that of these three presidents: Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — only one of them has actually been impeached, and it’s the husband of the woman who was at Wellesley slinging arrows about the criminality of the other two.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus