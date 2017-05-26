Good lapdogs! NY Times takes blame for Hillary Clinton’s bogus history lesson to grads
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
During Hillary Clinton’s commencement address at Wellesley College, in addition serving up more evidence that she used BleachBit long ago to delete her self-awareness, the disgruntled former presidential candidate also gave the grads a bogus history lesson in an attempt to zing Trump:
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivered a subtle jab at President Trump’s ongoing conflict with the Justice Department during a commencement speech at Wellesley College on Friday by drawing a comparison between him and former President Nixon.
“We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice,” she said, pausing for the crowd’s laughter before clarifying she was speaking about Nixon: “After firing the person heading the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”
The New York Times originally reported the story, which has since been changed, but a tweet still exists accurately framing what Hillary said:
The Times issued a correction, removed the parts that quoted Hillary saying Nixon was impeached, and dutifully made it sound like it was their own fault:
Um, no, Hillary said Nixon was impeached, not the NYT. Proof-positive that the lapdogs didn’t stray far from Hillary’s lap and they’re still willing to fall on their swords for the Clintons. Percent chance a Republican would have gotten similar assistance: ZERO.
It’s probably way too much to hope for that the NY Times will point out that of these three presidents: Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — only one of them has actually been impeached, and it’s the husband of the woman who was at Wellesley slinging arrows about the criminality of the other two.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’
May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers
NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers
Now Hillary can blame her loss on somebody other than just Comey and Russia
May 20, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Maxine Waters & Dianne Feinstein lay out current evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
May 19, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers
Journalism 2017: Time Mag’s cover is a DNC talking points memo in one illustration
May 18, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Media Bias