AP readies Earth’s obituary in case Trump pulls US out of Paris Agreement

By Doug Powers  •  May 27, 2017 02:37 PM

On Saturday, President Trump said he’ll make his decision on pulling out of the Paris climate agreement known next week. The Associated Press has the planet’s obituary ready to go in case that happens:

So somehow the planet that made it a few billion years is going to be screwed if something Obama signed last year is rescinded? SCIENCE!

Peak media hackery.

