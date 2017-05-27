AP readies Earth’s obituary in case Trump pulls US out of Paris Agreement
**Written by Doug Powers
On Saturday, President Trump said he’ll make his decision on pulling out of the Paris climate agreement known next week. The Associated Press has the planet’s obituary ready to go in case that happens:
So somehow the planet that made it a few billion years is going to be screwed if something Obama signed last year is rescinded? SCIENCE!
Peak media hackery.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Media,Media Bias,Politics
