Kathy Griffin: The bloodiest beclowning

By Michelle Malkin  •  May 30, 2017 07:57 PM

So much for “When they go low, we go high.”

Thirsty troll of the year Kathy Griffin got the attention she craved today after posing with a bloody Trump head.

Now, she has issued a fauxpology.

It is phony because she never actually apologizes to our president and because she is only apologizing in the face of a bipartisan backlash.

CNN, which has embraced Griffin’s foul-mouthed schtick for years for New Year’s ratings, is suddenly appalled. Spare me. This is a woman who simulated oral sex on Anderson Cooper on its “news” network, after all.

I don’t know who the bigger casualties of this bloodiest beclowning are:Kathy Griffin and her fake BJ pal Anderson Cooper…or their bosses at CNN and elite liberal journo allies who make a living hectoring the Right about civility and tolerance?

The Left’s assassination fascination has been out of control for years. I repeat:

From “Kill Bush” to #AssassinateTrump, the naked hypocrisy of the “love and peace” left is on full display. Spare us the lectures about diversity, tolerance and safe spaces. Look in the mirror. Put down the haterade. Seek help.

