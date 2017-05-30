Did You Know...

   

Oops: Rep. Keith Ellison’s opinion of Obamacare sure has evolved

By Doug Powers  •  May 30, 2017 09:28 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

In 2012, Rep. Keith Ellison was beyond complimentary when it came to the Affordable Care Act:

As far as I’m aware, Obamacare remains the law of the land. However, fast forward the tape to a couple days ago when the Minnesota congressman inadvertently kicked the former president’s signature “achievement” right in the mouth:

Ellison deleted that after a while. Gee, I wonder why…

“Forgot” temporarily, and then after being reminded Ellison deleted that tweet so fast you’d have thought it was an invitation to Trump’s inauguration.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

