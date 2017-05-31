Excuse du jour: Hillary Clinton ‘victim’ of ‘assumption I was going to win’
**Written by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton’s still handling her election loss like Mortimer Duke desperately pleading with the NYSE to “turn these machines back on” at the end of Trading Places. Today Clinton again blamed Comey, Russia and the DNC, but added to the excuse list a claim that she was perceived as being too awesome:
Clinton, interviewed onstage in California at a tech conference by Recode’s Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, made a point to say that she took responsibility for her campaign and “every choice” she made, as she has in other public appearances this year. “But,” she said, “that’s not why I lost.”
[…]
The attitude toward her campaign, she posited, was a result of the assumption that she would defeat Donald Trump, and she said it hurt her.
“I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win,” she said.
Hillary followed that up by claiming she wasn’t among those who “assumed” she was going to win — which would mean she didn’t go to Wisconsin out of stupidity instead of arrogance.
But at least Hillary’s comedy chops are still on point:
Hillary Clinton suggests Dems may have to lie to win elections https://t.co/wXiZzcf6QL pic.twitter.com/aAmIIcYrCI
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 31, 2017
Her self-awareness remains on its decades-long walk in the woods.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
