Meanwhile, an ex-Gitmo detainee has been re-detained (guess why)

May 31, 2017

It seems that we’ve seen this story before and probably will again for quite some time:

A former Guantanamo Bay inmate is among six people from an alleged jihadi recruiting network linked to the Islamic State group who were detained on Tuesday, a French judicial source said. Among the suspects arrested was Sabir Mahfouz Lahmar, who was freed from the U.S. detention center in Cuba in 2009 after France agreed to accept him, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the case.

Obviously the reminder from John Kerry that former Gitmo detainees who return to jihad are “not supposed to be doing that” might not have been enough (go figure!).

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

