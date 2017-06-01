Did You Know...

   

Bill de Blasio plans to make NYC a sanctuary city (for Paris climate deal)

By Doug Powers  •  June 1, 2017 07:47 AM

President Trump’s official announcement about whether the U.S. is in or out of the Paris Accord (or somewhere in between) is this afternoon, but progressives and assorted socialist offshoots are making contingency plans in case another Obama pen & phone deal is eliminated by pen & phone. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to broaden the scope of his city’s sanctuary status to include endangered Obama executive agreements:

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he does not agree with President Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Change Accord and says New York City should take matters into its own hands.
[…]
“This is a dagger aimed straight at the heart of New York City,” de Blasio said. “We have to understand that if climate change is not addressed one of the greatest coastal cities on the earth will be increasingly threatened.”

For Bill de Blasio, Donald Trump is the Chick-fil-A of the federal government, and he’s not going to take it:

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn’t trying to gin up panic at all:

The amount of money people pay for coastal property in California and New York indicates nobody actually believes Feinstein and de Blasio’s fear mongering.

