Ex SecState who sent a mountain of cash to Iran slams Trump’s ‘willful ignorance’

**Written by Doug Powers

John Kerry’s able to throw stones in glass houses so much because he has a LOT of houses, and he did so again Thursday while criticizing Donald Trump for bailing out of Obama’s “pen & phone” executive agreement on the Paris deal:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday slammed President Trump’s “willful ignorance” in withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, calling it “self-destructive.”

“This is an unprecedented forfeiture of American leadership which will cost us influence, cost us jobs, and invite other countries to walk away from solving humanity’s most existential crisis,” Kerry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“It isolates the United States after we had united the world,” Kerry continued. “For our economy, security, leadership, competitiveness, and health, the clear-cut choice was to remain in the Paris Agreement.”

“There is only one reason to instead make this choice: an ignorant, cynical appeal to an anti-science, special-interest faction far outside the mainstream. That is no basis for a decision that will affect billions of lives.”