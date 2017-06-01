Huffington Post sets gold standard for Trump-era ‘journalism’

By Doug Powers • June 1, 2017 04:24 PM

Earlier today, President Trump announced that the U.S. would be bailing out of the Paris Agreement, and the Huffington Post took a big swing for the “journalism” fences right at the top of their home page:

Science! Who knew the fate of humanity for all time was sealed merely by ripping up piece of paper Obama went around Congress to sign a mere nine months ago? Obviously they’re too self-indoctrinated to be embarrassed. But HuffPo shouldn’t worry, because the Paris Agreement can still find sanctuary in Bill de Blasio’s NYC.

