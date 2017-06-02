‘Comedian’ who mock-beheaded Trump retains lawyer because she’s now a victim, apparently
**Written by Doug Powers
A couple days ago Michelle covered the whole Kathy Griffin bloody self-beclowning that backfired in epic fashion after she was almost universally denounced (and lost some gigs) for mock beheading the U.S. president. Trump responded, which could only mean that Griffin’s suddenly been victimized:
In 2017, you can victimize yourself fast if you’re willing to first put up with scrutiny from the Secret Service:
Kathy Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom have scheduled a press conference on Friday where Griffin will elaborate on her decision to do a photo shoot in which she held up a bloody prop that resembled Donald Trump’s severed head.
In a press announcement she posted on Twitter, Bloom said that she and Griffin will “explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”
If only Trump would have remained in the Paris Climate Accord none of this would have happened!
