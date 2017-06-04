Did You Know...

   

‘Journalists’: London was attacked by… OMG, look what Trump’s tweeting! (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers  •  June 4, 2017 10:25 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Welcome to another Sunday open thread and BBQ. A few things to get it rolling while the grill heats up…

There was a terrorist attack in London last night that left seven people dead and dozens more injured:

However, judging from the reactions of many “real journalism” outlets, it was somehow the fault of a string of subsequent Trump tweets:

CNN host Reza Aslan really has his finger on the pulse of who’s responsible for the attack:

Notice how the focus is no longer on the actual perps of the attack? Mission accomplished, MSM.

Speaking of the mayor of London, just three days ago he issued a strong warning about… climate change:

And they wonder why so many people don’t think they take terrorism seriously?

About a year ago Khan mocked Trump’s terrorism warnings:

British PM Theresa May has taken a slightly different tone than London’s mayor:

In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May said “things must change” when it comes to counter-terrorism policies.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” she told reporters outside her official residence on Sunday. “There is — to be frank — far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

NBC News went out of its way last night to point out that Trump’s Twitter feed is an unreliable source of information:

Saying the Trump’s an unreliable source if info is a funny accusation from the network that brought the world Brian Williams.

Bette Midler weighed in after the London attack. You’re probably cringing already, and for good reason:

Is there any room left in the “why Trump won” file? But anyway, if you’re keeping score at home, there are roughly 3.5 billion men on the planet and about 85% of the world is “religious,” meaning Midler finds 2.975 billion men to be “worthless.” We now return you to your regularly scheduled liberal lecture about why making generalizations about entire groups of people is wrong.

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a good point here and might not even want to realize it:

Bloomberg Philanthropies said Friday it will pull together $15 million to “support the operations” of the United Nation’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, the arm of the UN that coordinates the Paris pact.

The $15 million would cover the U.S. share of the convention’s operating budget, according to Bloomberg spokesperson Carl Pope. The money will come from Bloomberg Philanthropies and its partners.

“The pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement and proposed steep budget cuts for international programs, including on climate,” the Bloomberg Philanthropies statement reads.

In other words, middle class taxpayers aren’t on the hook for that Paris Agreement money and the “rich” are paying — liberals should be thrilled.

This morning, John Kerry compared Trump to O.J. Simpson for pulling out of the Paris Agreement:

In an interview on “Meet The Press,” Kerry compared Trump’s pledge to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” to OJ Simpson’s famous 1995 pledge to find the person who killed Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Though Simpson was found not guilty by a jury in a criminal case, a judge in a civil case found him liable for Brown and Goldman’s murder, and many remain convinced that Simpson killed both at his home in 1994.

“He’s going to go out and find a better deal?” Kerry said. “That’s like OJ Simpson saying he’s going to go find the real killer. Everybody knows he isn’t going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it. Because if he did believe in it he wouldn’t pull out of Paris. American has ceded global leadership on this issue.”

America has “ceded global leadership on this issue” by not following everybody else? Kerry just can’t quit “leading from behind.”

The CEO of Disney quit the President’s Council after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement:

Leaving the President’s Council to protest alleged inaction on climate change is a more preferable “matter of principle” than something that might really make a difference, such as Iger giving up his private corporate jet:

Disney CEO Robert Iger’s corporate jet use cost $332,808 in 2013. In 2014, it cost $391,411. The company claims in its proxy statement that Iger’s “security requires the CEO to use corporate aircraft for all personal travel.” Disney clearly takes Iger’s safety very seriously. They spend over $600,000 a year on it, in fact.

Trump’s Paris Agreement critics really showed him, didn’t they?

“To show the world how bad Trump is for the environment, TURN ON EVERY LIGHT WE HAVE AND LEAVE THEM ON ALL NIGHT!”

Hey look, we finally found somebody the United Nations won’t appease: Trump!

They also asserted that the U.S. could not unilaterally renegotiate the 2015 agreement—contrary to a suggestion made by Trump during his Thursday announcement. The UN body that facilitated the deal said it “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single party.”

In spite of the anger coming from the U.N., none of them seem to be clamoring to move their headquarters out of New York City. I wonder why.

Hillary Clinton said a couple days ago she’s still deciding on a title for her memoir, having apparently rejected my suggestion of “Gone With the Weiner.”

Last but not least, Mark Steyn’s 2016 election postmortem and examination of Hillary Clinton’s excuses is indeed entertaining:

Have a good Sunday all!

