‘Journalists’: London was attacked by… OMG, look what Trump’s tweeting! (Sunday open thread)

Welcome to another Sunday open thread and BBQ. A few things to get it rolling while the grill heats up…

There was a terrorist attack in London last night that left seven people dead and dozens more injured:

Witness live on BBC World just said that at London Bridge, attackers had knives and were yelling, "This is for Allah!" as they struck. — James Gordon Meek (@meekwire) June 3, 2017

However, judging from the reactions of many “real journalism” outlets, it was somehow the fault of a string of subsequent Trump tweets:

Trump takes London mayor's quote out of context in Twitter attack https://t.co/FGJv4vfkBu pic.twitter.com/FIULorID6a — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2017

Donald Trump uses out-of-context quote to berate London Mayor Sadiq Khan following terrorist attack https://t.co/l1al7kNAiU pic.twitter.com/bUKE2XZenw — Mic (@mic) June 4, 2017

After #LondonAttacks, Trump uses out-of-context quote to blast the city’s Muslim mayor https://t.co/b5Pa3oHRu9 pic.twitter.com/Uy5HR2k9fc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 4, 2017

In other words, Trump has gone out of his way to malign the mayor of a city in grief, using a partial quote utterly out of context. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 4, 2017

Trump took this way out of context. The London mayor said there's "no reason to be alarmed" about increased police presence, not the attack. pic.twitter.com/kKJ29pTvMr — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 4, 2017

CNN host Reza Aslan really has his finger on the pulse of who’s responsible for the attack:

CNN host calls Trump "a piece of s–t" after London attack https://t.co/HuB4S6xpKw pic.twitter.com/JnxGYSYqOL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 4, 2017

Notice how the focus is no longer on the actual perps of the attack? Mission accomplished, MSM.

*****

Speaking of the mayor of London, just three days ago he issued a strong warning about… climate change:

Climate change remains one the biggest risks to humanity. Now more than ever world leaders must recognise and act on this threat. pic.twitter.com/ZKc3crHLTs — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 1, 2017

And they wonder why so many people don’t think they take terrorism seriously?

About a year ago Khan mocked Trump’s terrorism warnings:

Trump's ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe. It risks alienating mainstream Muslims. London has proved him wrong — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) May 10, 2016

*****

British PM Theresa May has taken a slightly different tone than London’s mayor:

In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May said “things must change” when it comes to counter-terrorism policies. “We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are,” she told reporters outside her official residence on Sunday. “There is — to be frank — far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

*****

NBC News went out of its way last night to point out that Trump’s Twitter feed is an unreliable source of information:

Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident. We aren't relaying president's retweet, as the info is unconfirmed. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 3, 2017

Saying the Trump’s an unreliable source if info is a funny accusation from the network that brought the world Brian Williams.

*****

Bette Midler weighed in after the London attack. You’re probably cringing already, and for good reason:

Is there any room left in the “why Trump won” file? But anyway, if you’re keeping score at home, there are roughly 3.5 billion men on the planet and about 85% of the world is “religious,” meaning Midler finds 2.975 billion men to be “worthless.” We now return you to your regularly scheduled liberal lecture about why making generalizations about entire groups of people is wrong.

*****

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a good point here and might not even want to realize it:

Bloomberg Philanthropies said Friday it will pull together $15 million to “support the operations” of the United Nation’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, the arm of the UN that coordinates the Paris pact. The $15 million would cover the U.S. share of the convention’s operating budget, according to Bloomberg spokesperson Carl Pope. The money will come from Bloomberg Philanthropies and its partners. “The pledge aims to fill a significant funding gap that comes as a result of President Donald Trump’s announced withdrawal from the Paris agreement and proposed steep budget cuts for international programs, including on climate,” the Bloomberg Philanthropies statement reads.

In other words, middle class taxpayers aren’t on the hook for that Paris Agreement money and the “rich” are paying — liberals should be thrilled.

*****

This morning, John Kerry compared Trump to O.J. Simpson for pulling out of the Paris Agreement:

In an interview on “Meet The Press,” Kerry compared Trump’s pledge to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” to OJ Simpson’s famous 1995 pledge to find the person who killed Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Though Simpson was found not guilty by a jury in a criminal case, a judge in a civil case found him liable for Brown and Goldman’s murder, and many remain convinced that Simpson killed both at his home in 1994. “He’s going to go out and find a better deal?” Kerry said. “That’s like OJ Simpson saying he’s going to go find the real killer. Everybody knows he isn’t going to do that because he doesn’t believe in it. Because if he did believe in it he wouldn’t pull out of Paris. American has ceded global leadership on this issue.”

America has “ceded global leadership on this issue” by not following everybody else? Kerry just can’t quit “leading from behind.”

*****

The CEO of Disney quit the President’s Council after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement:

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Leaving the President’s Council to protest alleged inaction on climate change is a more preferable “matter of principle” than something that might really make a difference, such as Iger giving up his private corporate jet:

Disney CEO Robert Iger’s corporate jet use cost $332,808 in 2013. In 2014, it cost $391,411. The company claims in its proxy statement that Iger’s “security requires the CEO to use corporate aircraft for all personal travel.” Disney clearly takes Iger’s safety very seriously. They spend over $600,000 a year on it, in fact.

*****

Trump’s Paris Agreement critics really showed him, didn’t they?

Buildings and landmarks around the world lit up in green in support of Paris climate accord. https://t.co/QIsfudKDbb pic.twitter.com/Z4Rjejwx4r — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 2, 2017

“To show the world how bad Trump is for the environment, TURN ON EVERY LIGHT WE HAVE AND LEAVE THEM ON ALL NIGHT!”

*****

Hey look, we finally found somebody the United Nations won’t appease: Trump!

They also asserted that the U.S. could not unilaterally renegotiate the 2015 agreement—contrary to a suggestion made by Trump during his Thursday announcement. The UN body that facilitated the deal said it “cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single party.”

In spite of the anger coming from the U.N., none of them seem to be clamoring to move their headquarters out of New York City. I wonder why.

*****

Hillary Clinton said a couple days ago she’s still deciding on a title for her memoir, having apparently rejected my suggestion of “Gone With the Weiner.”

*****

Last but not least, Mark Steyn’s 2016 election postmortem and examination of Hillary Clinton’s excuses is indeed entertaining:

*****

Have a good Sunday all!

