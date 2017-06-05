Snare the wealth: Bernie Sanders got non-capitalistic $800k advance for anti-greed screed

By Doug Powers • June 5, 2017 09:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s some more filler for the “area socialist makes good” file:

Sen. Bernie Sanders snagged a $795,000 advance last year for his book “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In,” according to his personal financial disclosure. The book hit best-seller lists after its post-election release in November. Sanders also took in a $63,750 advance for a future adaptation of “Our Revolution” geared toward younger readers and $6,735 in royalties from his 1997 book “Outsider in the House,” rereleased in 2015 as “Outsider in the White House.” The Vermont independent also reported receiving $2,521 in royalties last year for a 1987 folk album.

The Amazon plug for Bernie’s book mentions his crusade against greed, which Sanders can wage from three fronts thanks to his trifecta of homes:

Bernie had run one of the most consequential campaigns in the modern history of the country. He had received more than 13 million votes in primaries and caucuses throughout the country, won twenty-two states, and more than 1.4 million people had attended his public meetings. Most important, he showed that the American people were prepared to take on the greed and irresponsibility of corporate America and the 1 percent.

Promoting socialism has its privileges — provided it’s practiced in a country that doesn’t yet fully subscribe:

