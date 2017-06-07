CNN: If only US president cared about ‘climate’ as much as North Korea’s dictator

**Written by Doug Powers

THIS. Is CNN:

In a statement Tuesday, Pyongyang said Washington’s move represented “the height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being, even at the cost of the entire planet.”

“The selfish act of the US does not only have grave consequences for the international efforts to protect the environment, but poses great danger to other areas as well,” a spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to state news agency KCNA.

[…]

Unlike the US, however, North Korea is a signatory to the Paris agreement and has previously issued a “declaration of war” against deforestation.

According to monitoring service NK News, Pyongyang has also embraced renewable technologies, particularly hydroelectricity.

Benjamin Habib, a North Korea expert at Australia’s La Trobe University, wrote about North Korea’s commitment to climate in 2014, two years before it signed up to the Paris Agreement.

He said Pyongyang had a record of compliance with UN climate conventions, which makes sense when you consider poorer countries are the most vulnerable to its effects, including the declining availability of food, water and energy, as well as sea level rise and extreme weather.