At least Hillary knows who she can blame for Comey going public

James Comey going public with the FBI’s investigation is one reason Hillary Clinton’s included him on her lengthy list of people not named “Hillary Clinton” who are to blame for her election loss. At the hearing Thursday, Comey explained that he might not have felt compelled to go public with the investigation if it hadn’t been for one thing:

Former FBI director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning and revealed a surprising tidbit about why he went public on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. During the 2016 election cycle, Bill Clinton met with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac in Phoenix, Arizona ― a move that was widely discussed because it coincided with the Justice Department investigating his wife, then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. After hearing about that meeting, Comey said he was prompted to bring the news of the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails to the public spotlight. When asked in his testimony on Thursday whether his decision was influenced by the meeting, Comey said, “Yes, in an ultimately conclusive way.”

Add Bill to Hillary’s s**t list — again. Not because he met with Lynch, of course, but rather because they got caught.

With that meeting with Bill Clinton in mind, Loretta Lynch probably didn’t come up with this idea all on her own:

James Comey: Former AG Loretta Lynch urged him to refer to investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails as a 'matter' https://t.co/AyQo1Q7Ato — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2017

That kind of weaselly wordplay request has got “Clinton” written all over it.

