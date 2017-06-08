Here we go: James Comey hearing (open thread)

By Doug Powers • June 8, 2017 05:22 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The James Comey hearing at the Senate Intelligence Committee starts at about 10 a.m. eastern, so here’s a space for discussion. Comey’s opening statement was released yesterday, and if that’s any indication the Democrats are about the start loathing him all over again — but we’ll see what happens.

Anonymous sources tell me Rep. Maxine Waters will be watching from her office where she and her staff will continue to hold mock impeachment trials.

All these hearings and Dem hyperventilating about Russia would still be happening even if Hillary had won, right? … Right!?

A live feed will start here at 10 a.m. eastern:

