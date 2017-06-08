Here we go: James Comey hearing (open thread)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
The James Comey hearing at the Senate Intelligence Committee starts at about 10 a.m. eastern, so here’s a space for discussion. Comey’s opening statement was released yesterday, and if that’s any indication the Democrats are about the start loathing him all over again — but we’ll see what happens.
Anonymous sources tell me Rep. Maxine Waters will be watching from her office where she and her staff will continue to hold mock impeachment trials.
All these hearings and Dem hyperventilating about Russia would still be happening even if Hillary had won, right? … Right!?
A live feed will start here at 10 a.m. eastern:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Michael Moore launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ (no, seriously)
June 6, 2017 12:09 PM by Doug Powers
Excuse du jour: Hillary Clinton ‘victim’ of ‘assumption I was going to win’
May 31, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers
Good lapdogs! NY Times takes blame for Hillary Clinton’s bogus history lesson to grads
May 26, 2017 01:50 PM by Doug Powers
AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’
May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers
NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money
May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Feature Story