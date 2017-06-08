Did You Know...

   

Here we go: James Comey hearing (open thread)

Share
By Doug Powers  •  June 8, 2017 05:22 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The James Comey hearing at the Senate Intelligence Committee starts at about 10 a.m. eastern, so here’s a space for discussion. Comey’s opening statement was released yesterday, and if that’s any indication the Democrats are about the start loathing him all over again — but we’ll see what happens.

Anonymous sources tell me Rep. Maxine Waters will be watching from her office where she and her staff will continue to hold mock impeachment trials.

All these hearings and Dem hyperventilating about Russia would still be happening even if Hillary had won, right? … Right!?

A live feed will start here at 10 a.m. eastern:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton,Politics
Printer Friendly

Michael Moore launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ (no, seriously)

June 6, 2017 12:09 PM by Doug Powers

He REALLY wants Pence to be president

Excuse du jour: Hillary Clinton ‘victim’ of ‘assumption I was going to win’

May 31, 2017 04:41 PM by Doug Powers

And ANOTHER thing…

Good lapdogs! NY Times takes blame for Hillary Clinton’s bogus history lesson to grads

May 26, 2017 01:50 PM by Doug Powers

Of course

AWW: Notre Dame grads say they walked out because Pence made them feel ‘unsafe’

May 23, 2017 09:15 AM by Doug Powers

Safe space occupancy update: Standing room only

NY governor takes temporary break from leading The Resistance™ to ask Trump for money

May 22, 2017 03:19 PM by Doug Powers

THAT didn’t last long.


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump, Feature Story

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook