With Russia narrative crumbling, Nancy Pelosi floats new snoozer of a Trump scandal

**Written by Doug Powers

The Comey hearing yesterday didn’t give the Democrats anything they can work with as far as shoring up their eroding Russia talking points, so Nancy Pelosi has moved closer the a new goal of adding “sleepiness” to the articles of impeachment:

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has concerns about President Donald Trump’s “fitness for office” — and thinks he needs more sleep.

Pelosi is citing Trump’s habit of early morning tweeting, as well as Thursday’s congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told senators he believed Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation.

Trump has come out with a tweet early Friday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”

Pelosi is assessing the president this way: “I’m concerned about his fitness for office.”

She says she believes part of the problem is a lack of shut-eye.

In her words — “More sleep might be a solution for him.”