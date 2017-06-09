With Russia narrative crumbling, Nancy Pelosi floats new snoozer of a Trump scandal
The Comey hearing yesterday didn’t give the Democrats anything they can work with as far as shoring up their eroding Russia talking points, so Nancy Pelosi has moved closer the a new goal of adding “sleepiness” to the articles of impeachment:
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says she has concerns about President Donald Trump’s “fitness for office” — and thinks he needs more sleep.
Pelosi is citing Trump’s habit of early morning tweeting, as well as Thursday’s congressional testimony by former FBI Director James Comey. Comey told senators he believed Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation.
Trump has come out with a tweet early Friday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker.”
Pelosi is assessing the president this way: “I’m concerned about his fitness for office.”
She says she believes part of the problem is a lack of shut-eye.
In her words — “More sleep might be a solution for him.”
Resistance Fever is making Nancy Pelosi increasingly insane, and it’s because Trump doesn’t get enough sleep? Sounds about right.
Pelosi’s not really one to talk about fitness for office though…
Pelosi Keeps Confusing George W. Bush With Donald Trump https://t.co/q1hdrD5GqC pic.twitter.com/rUVeuXyVwL
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 9, 2017
