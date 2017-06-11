It’s come to this: London police commish finds proof of city’s diversity (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • June 11, 2017 09:37 AM

This Sunday open thread and cookout is hereby convened. Without further adieu, the lead-off story:

When politicians and the police are so PC they ignore obvious warning signs, this is the kind of spin we can expect more of after attacks:

You can’t make this stuff up:

“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Cressida Dick told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday. “In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity.” She said longtime Londoners value this international aspect of the British capital. “We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she said. “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”

Great… now do the diversity of the terrorists who killed or injured them. One of the attackers literally told Italian authorities “I’m going to be a terrorist” but he was allowed into the UK anyway. In progressive drum circle anti-terror strategy sessions there are those who actually believe the streets will be safer with more law enforcement awakenings like this:

“Commissioner, somebody just ran down two dozen people on the street — 23 Caucasians and 1 Latino injured.”

“My God, we have a huge diversity problem!”

Incredible.

Front page headlines in Friday’s New York Times seems to have missed something James Comey said at Thursday’s hearing:

Gee, I wonder why the Times didn’t try go give this revelation “bombshell” status:

The New York Times got it wrong when it reported this year that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 election, former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

[…]

However, Comey flatly disputed all of that. “That report by the New York Times was not true. Is that a fair statement?” Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, asked. “In the main, it was not true,” Comey replied. “The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters, about writing on classified information is: The people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on, and those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it.” He added, “And we don’t call the press to say, ‘Hey, you got that thing wrong about this sensitive topic.’ We just have to leave it there.”

The New York Times obviously didn’t seem to think a story showing why you can’t trust what you read in the New York Times would be very good for business.

NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Thursday’s Comey hearing was a bad day for everybody (and you know what that means):

Somehow I’m guessing that if Comey had said exactly what The Resistance was hoping to hear that would have been worded differently.

For global warming alarmist NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, not being an eco-hypocrite would be a “cheap political stunt”:

Mayor Bill de Blasio has a message for New Yorkers looking for a productive way to respond to President Trump’s decision to remove the United States from the Paris accord on climate change: Do your part, and stop using plastic grocery bags. But when it comes to his roughly 11-mile trips in a police caravan from Gracie Mansion to a favored gym in Park Slope, Brooklyn, the mayor — after one such trip on Friday — appeared to break with that philosophy during his weekly radio appearance, essentially telling listeners, do as I say, not as I do.

[…]

“How about you stepping up your game, leading by example, getting out of your S.U.V. armada, and if you need to go to the Park Slope Y five days a week rather than a gym near you, why don’t you take mass transit or even once in a while ride a bike like the vast majority of your fellow New Yorkers, so you will know how we are suffering under a transit system?” Charles asked.

[…]

But on the radio show, Mr. de Blasio said he should be judged not on his personal behavior but on the policies of his administration, including efforts to retrofit buildings and move toward more electric vehicles in the city’s fleet. “The issue is not cheap symbolism here,” the mayor said. “The issue is, are we going to take action, are we actually going to change the way things are done?”

Progressive elite environmentalism in a nutshell — all as Gore, DiCaprio and Bloomberg gave de Blasio a wave of support while flying overhead in their private jets.

Pass the popcorn:

CNN commentator Van Jones ripped the Clinton campaign and the DNC during his speech at The People’s Summit in Chicago on Saturday for wasting money and failing to reach out to working-class and minority voters. “The Hillary Clinton campaign did not spend their money on white workers, and they did not spend it on people of color. They spent it on themselves,” Jones told a packed house at McCormick Place in Chicago. “They spent it on themselves, let’s be honest.” “Let’s be honest,” Jones continued. “They took a billion dollars, a billion dollars, a billion dollars, and set it on fire, and called it a campaign!”

Somebody get Van another copy of the DNC’s talking points memo ASAP… he spelled “Russians” wrong!

The floor is open. Have a good Sunday all!

