Just perfect: Global warming ‘research’ headline of the week

By Doug Powers  •  June 12, 2017 09:01 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

From the CBC, here’s a headline that proves man-made climate change is causing an alarming increase in circular reasoning:

SCIENCE!

It seems the global warming research vessel S.S. Begging the Question experienced some problems:

A team of scientists had to abandon an expedition through Hudson Bay because of hazardous ice conditions off the coast of Newfoundland caused by climate change.

About 40 scientists from five Canadian universities were scheduled to use the icebreaker CCGS Amundsen for the first leg of a 133-day expedition across the Arctic. It’s part of a $17-million, four-year project led by the University of Manitoba that looks at both the effects of climate change as well as public health in remote communities.

Their trip began May 25 in Quebec City, but due to bad ice conditions off the coast of Newfoundland, the icebreaker was diverted from its course to help ferries and fishing boats navigate the Strait of Belle Isle, said David Barber, a climate change scientist at the University of Manitoba and leader of the Hudson Bay expedition called BaySys.

Thick, dense ice had travelled to the area down from the High Arctic, said Barber, which caused unsuspecting boats to become stuck and even take on water.

Why is there still ice up there, when it’s already all melted as evidenced by Al Gore spotting fish swimming in the streets of Miami? You just know it’s all going to have something to do with Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

