‘Red’ herrings: Comey’s testimony continues to wedgie Dem election narrative

By Doug Powers • June 13, 2017 10:27 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The prospect of James Comey’s testimony last week had the Democrats more excited than Hillary Clinton when her BleachBit coupon book arrived early last year. However, Comey’s testimony didn’t exactly play into the DNC’s election narrative, and there’s this extra bit of backfire for the Democrats:

Ex-FBI Director James Comey has privately told members of Congress that he had a frosty exchange with Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch last year when he confronted her about possible political interference in the Hillary Clinton email investigation after showing Lynch a sensitive document she was unaware the FBI possessed, according to sources who were directly briefed on the matter.

[…]

Comey told lawmakers in the close door session that he raised his concern with the attorney general that she had created a conflict of interest by meeting with Clinton’s husband, the former President Bill Clinton, on an airport tarmac while the investigation was ongoing. During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton. Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.

The real story in all this for any Pulitzer-seeking journalist is how Hillary couldn’t win in spite of the fix being in during the primaries while an Obama-led “Justice” Department looked the other way at all the Clintons’ shenanigans, and then blamed the whole embarrassment on Russia.

Update:

On the same topic, this suggestion for the GOP occurred to me earlier:

New GOP pitch for voter ID should be "we need to make sure Russians aren't casting ballots" and then thank Dems for pointing out the problem — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 13, 2017

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus