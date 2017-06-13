Uh oh: DNC better sound the ‘all Hollywood lib hands on deck’ alarm in Georgia

By Doug Powers • June 13, 2017 01:23 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Georgia’s 6th congressional district election is a week away, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, who polls last week showed having anywhere from a 3 to 7 point lead, is now tied with Republican Karen Handel:

A new SurveyUSA poll for 11Alive in Atlanta found that Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are tied at 47 percent in Georgia’s special House election, one week from Election Day. Another 6 percent of voters are still undecided in the poll, as Ossoff and Handel jockey to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price in Congress. Most recent public polling has shown Ossoff with a slight lead, but both candidates insist that this race is “neck and neck,” as Ossoff said this weekend. Ossoff leads among young people by a 3-to-2 margin and among newcomers to the state. Handel leads by the same 3-to-2 margin among seniors and longtime Georgia residents.

Ossoff better get his celeb supporters like Samuel L. Jackson, Alyssa Milano and Chelsea Handler warming up in the bullpen again. There’s nothing regular voters appreciate more than celebs coming in from Hollywood to tell them what to do. I’m hoping that ultimately Ossoff loses by one vote, mostly for the irony.

In any case, the Hollywood Celeb Dem-Mobile has been dispatched and is en route to Georgia … again:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus