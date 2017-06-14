Did You Know...

   

Climate of hate: Shooting at House GOP baseball practice

By Michelle Malkin  •  June 14, 2017 06:58 AM

Seems like just last month that a college professor was publicly calling for Republicans to be “lined up and shot.”

This morning, we awoke to the news of a horrible shooting at the House GOP’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Sen. Rand Paul was in the batting cage and described the chaos as Rep. Steve Scalise and several staffers were targeted:

In case you had any doubt this was a politically motivated shooting, Rep. Ron DeSantis recounted that a man asked which party the people on the field belonged to:

God bless the Capitol Police who prevented this from becoming a massacre.

I’ve warned for more than a decade about the unhinged Left’s rhetoric and the despicable double standards that have given progressives immunity as they falsely blamed Republicans and conservatives for every last random outbreak of violence.

In fact, Unhinged could be re-released today and readers would hardly notice it was written 11 years ago!

Are there any decent Democrats or left-wingers in the public square willing to acknowledge the existence of their own climate of hate — festering with misogyny, liberal racism, and assassination fascination?

Do words and rhetoric only have consequences if they can be used against conservatives and Republicans?

Or will we spend the rest of the day being bombarded with vile gloating like this:

