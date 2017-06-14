Climate of hate: Shooting at House GOP baseball practice

By Michelle Malkin • June 14, 2017 06:58 AM

Seems like just last month that a college professor was publicly calling for Republicans to be “lined up and shot.”

This morning, we awoke to the news of a horrible shooting at the House GOP’s baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Sen. Rand Paul was in the batting cage and described the chaos as Rep. Steve Scalise and several staffers were targeted:

Breaking: Senator Rand Paul describes shooting scene https://t.co/wMTL3i1OPG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 14, 2017

In case you had any doubt this was a politically motivated shooting, Rep. Ron DeSantis recounted that a man asked which party the people on the field belonged to:

Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy…walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

God bless the Capitol Police who prevented this from becoming a massacre.

BREAKING NEWS! Two Capitol Police Officers wounded and took out gunman in exchage of gunfire saving many lives. https://t.co/n1aHsC9sTo — Colorado FOP (@ColoradoFOP) June 14, 2017

I’ve warned for more than a decade about the unhinged Left’s rhetoric and the despicable double standards that have given progressives immunity as they falsely blamed Republicans and conservatives for every last random outbreak of violence.

In fact, Unhinged could be re-released today and readers would hardly notice it was written 11 years ago!

Are there any decent Democrats or left-wingers in the public square willing to acknowledge the existence of their own climate of hate — festering with misogyny, liberal racism, and assassination fascination?

Do words and rhetoric only have consequences if they can be used against conservatives and Republicans?

Or will we spend the rest of the day being bombarded with vile gloating like this:

Applaud #Alexandria shooter….time for NRA bitches in GOP to get a taste of rest of America. Too bad they have healthcare. — Trump is Satan (@LeftWingMilitia) June 14, 2017

This is what happens when you take health care away from the mentally ill, but still let them buy guns. "Steve Scalise"#SavetheACA pic.twitter.com/72QEpfXGL9 — The American (@greenchavo) June 14, 2017

Crazy ass health care bills bring out crazy assed people. Scalise has the insurance he needs. I wonder if the shooter did? — Derrick Franks (@sergio3swan1958) June 14, 2017

No sympathy for scum who try to kill millions by taking away their healthcare. People get shot everyday B. Steven Scalise has insurance. — Caramel Atheist (@CaramelAtheist) June 14, 2017

