How gracious! UN might offer states, cities chance to buy into Paris Agreement
The United Nations has told President Trump the Paris Agreement can’t be altered or renegotiated in any way just because of one country.
But they are open to alternatives…
Patricia Espinosa, head of the United Nations climate change secretariat, told the ministers she intends to open the door for regions, cities and other sub-national players to join the international talks, said Carlo Carraro, a member of the U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change Bureau. “This is obviously important, because cities like New York and states like California that intend to pursue the same direction — of reducing emissions very ambitiously — will have a voice and will be able to sign agreements inside the international convention on climate change.”
How generous! If progressive politicians in U.S. cities like NYC and states like California are willing to send taxpayer dollars to the U.N., who are they to argue?
The U.N. will send the first ten U.S. cities or states to enroll in the Paris Agreement a *free Ban Ki-moon bobblehead!
(*After the check clears)
