Terry McAuliffe’s ‘gun violence’ stat gets shot down
**Written by Doug Powers
When you’re so locked into partisan gun control exaggeration that you inflate data by a factor of one million — twice:
93 million a day? At that rate everybody in the U.S. would be eliminated by “gun violence” (defined as the bizarre phenomenon where guns become self-aware and somehow commit violence all on their own) before Sunday brunch.
McAuliffe was encouraged to correct himself:
The governor’s response prompted a reporter to ask him why he was bringing up the gun issue if it was not a conversation that he was going to have on Wednesday, saying that he would be criticized for politicizing the shooting by pushing gun control.
“Sir, just checking. Ninety-three million is a big number. Did you mean to say 93 million?” one reporter then asked.
“Ninety-three individuals a day,” McAuliffe corrected himself.
It won’t be surprising if certain MSM outlets continue to run with the “93 million a day” number.
