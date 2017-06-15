Did You Know...

   

Terry McAuliffe’s ‘gun violence’ stat gets shot down

By Doug Powers  •  June 15, 2017 04:55 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

When you’re so locked into partisan gun control exaggeration that you inflate data by a factor of one milliontwice:

93 million a day? At that rate everybody in the U.S. would be eliminated by “gun violence” (defined as the bizarre phenomenon where guns become self-aware and somehow commit violence all on their own) before Sunday brunch.

McAuliffe was encouraged to correct himself:

The governor’s response prompted a reporter to ask him why he was bringing up the gun issue if it was not a conversation that he was going to have on Wednesday, saying that he would be criticized for politicizing the shooting by pushing gun control.

“Sir, just checking. Ninety-three million is a big number. Did you mean to say 93 million?” one reporter then asked.

“Ninety-three individuals a day,” McAuliffe corrected himself.

It won’t be surprising if certain MSM outlets continue to run with the “93 million a day” number.

Posted in: Democrats,Guns,Politicians
