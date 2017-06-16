Because of Trump, the nation is now LESS prepared for the Y2K threat
Written by Doug Powers
The headline above is how I’m imagining this story will be spun at select mainstream media outlets:
The beauty of federal bureaucracy is its ability to stop on a dime. A really, really big dime:
Seventeen years after the Year 2000 bug came and went, the federal government will finally stop preparing for it.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would eliminate dozens of paperwork requirements for federal agencies, including an obscure rule that requires them to continue providing updates on their preparedness for a bug that many feared would afflict computers at the turn of the century.
[…]
Seven of the more than 50 paperwork requirements the White House eliminated on Thursday dealt with the Y2K bug, according to a memo OMB released. Officials at the agency estimate the changes could save tens of thousands of man-hours across the federal government.
The people working in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Horse & Buggy Administration are feeling a little nervous about their jobs right now.
**Written by Doug Powers
