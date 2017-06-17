Did You Know...

   

Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?

Share
By Doug Powers  •  June 17, 2017 03:25 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Coming from Planned Parenthood this is utterly laughable:

null

No politicians should be involved in “health care”? They have a weird way of leading by example:

null

null

null

They can tell Nancy Pelosi personally they don’t think she should be involved in their business the next time they present her with a Margaret Sanger award.

But anyway, it’s nice of Planned Parenthood to argue in favor of the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Abortion
Printer Friendly

Planned Parenthood manages to shatter their previous self-unawareness record

May 18, 2017 08:02 PM by Doug Powers

Oh my

Oh my: Cecile Richards describes how to say ‘I love you, mom’ on Mother’s Day (open thread)

May 14, 2017 09:14 AM by Doug Powers

Self-awareness takes another holiday

Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display

April 29, 2017 02:50 PM by Doug Powers

Movable goal posts when necessary

Suck it, Electoral College! Planned Parenthood proclaims Hillary Clinton a ‘Champion of the Century’

April 11, 2017 08:46 PM by Doug Powers

She DID TOO win!

Schiff hits the fan: House Dem dials back Trump and Russia accusations (open thread)

April 2, 2017 10:23 AM by Doug Powers

Narrative in search of supporting evidence


Categories: Abortion, Media, Media Bias, Politicians, Politics

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook