Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?

By Doug Powers • June 17, 2017 03:25 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Coming from Planned Parenthood this is utterly laughable:

No politicians should be involved in “health care”? They have a weird way of leading by example:

They can tell Nancy Pelosi personally they don’t think she should be involved in their business the next time they present her with a Margaret Sanger award.

But anyway, it’s nice of Planned Parenthood to argue in favor of the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

(h/t Twitchy)

