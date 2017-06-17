Planned Parenthood donates millions to Dems to keep them OUT of ‘health care’?
**Written by Doug Powers
Coming from Planned Parenthood this is utterly laughable:
No politicians should be involved in “health care”? They have a weird way of leading by example:
They can tell Nancy Pelosi personally they don’t think she should be involved in their business the next time they present her with a Margaret Sanger award.
But anyway, it’s nice of Planned Parenthood to argue in favor of the defunding of Planned Parenthood.
(h/t Twitchy)
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Abortion
Categories: Abortion, Media, Media Bias, Politicians, Politics