Unity! Star Trek actor and MSNBC host keep it classy after Rep. Scalise shooting (open thread)

June 18, 2017

Here’s a somewhat shorter than usual Sunday open thread lead-in, since it’s Father’s Day and I’ve got a few father-ish things to do. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads here! And we’re off…

This is the person who did the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia at a congressional baseball practice just a few days ago:

James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter who opened fire on dozens of Republican congressmen and staffers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, had a list of Republican names in his pocket that was recovered by the FBI, The Daily Caller has learned. The news that the shooter had a list of names suggests the shooting was not a random outburst, but instead appears to be a premeditated political assassination. The list was written out on notepad paper and found in the shooter’s pocket, according to multiple sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the investigation. The list of names included Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, TheDC has confirmed. Fox News reported after this story that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith are also on the list. All six congressmen are members of the House Freedom Caucus, which contains the lower chamber’s most conservative members.

[…]

A 66-year-old progressive who volunteered on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign, Hodgkinson’s social media profile was filled with violent-sounding rhetoric against the Republican Party. “It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co,” Hodgkinson wrote in one post. He also belonged to several anti-GOP groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate The Republican Party.”

And this was the takeaway from actor on the original Star Trek series, George Takei, as well as MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

The universe doesn't joke around. The officer who saved bigoted, homophobic Rep. Steve Scalise during baseball practice was a black lesbian. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2017

Rep. #Scalise was shot by a white man with a violent background, and saved by a black lesbian police officer, and yet… #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/Qm96T90c6Y — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) June 17, 2017

And that sentiment has been shared by many, many fellow travelers. One of the hero officers who has been on Scalise’s detail for a long time and was shot protecting everybody at the field that day is named Crystal Griner, but progressive historians seem to only want her remembered as “black lesbian.”

Takei also tweeted this but deleted it:

Hay @GeorgeTakei you deleted this. I'm sure you didn't mean too so I saved it. pic.twitter.com/QULtkyjMVk — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 17, 2017

That translates to “how many times ya gotta shoot a conservative to get him to change his website?” All while Scalise remains in ICU. These are the progressives who lecture about compassion on a daily basis.

California liberals are assisting people into oblivion yet again:

The result of one early experiment in a citywide $15 minimum wage is an ominous sign for the state’s poorer inland counties as the statewide wage floor creeps toward the mark. Consider San Francisco, an early adopter of the $15 wage. It’s now experiencing a restaurant die-off, minting jobless hash-slingers, cashiers, busboys, scullery engineers and line cooks as they get pink-slipped in increasing numbers. And the wage there hasn’t yet hit $15. As the East Bay Times reported in January, at least 60 restaurants around the Bay Area had closed since September alone.

More proof that the actual minimum wage after progressives “help” you is $0 an hour.

Hey, when did Michael Moore start writing for Rolling Stone?

How Rachel Maddow cut through the chaos of the Trump administration and became the most trusted name in news https://t.co/HZUoBcJsBG pic.twitter.com/iT5oRV3orS — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 18, 2017

This has got to be among my favorite headlines of the last decade: Professor who teaches class bashing capitalism earns $170,000 annually

Joe Biden is no longer VP but he’s still on the prowl:

WATCH: Biden surprises grad with kiss on the cheek during selfie video https://t.co/GWy45FVNwc pic.twitter.com/jrux77lCFu — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2017

Biden’s a living, breathing “what not to do” slide show.

Have a good Sunday/Father’s Day all!

