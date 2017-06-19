Scott Pelley: Ya know, the attack on GOP congressmen was ‘to some degree self-inflicted’

**Written by Doug Powers

A post-shooting spin of choice embraced by liberal actors and MSNBC talking heads obviously resonated in select totally objective mainstream media newsrooms. CBS News’ Scott Pelley took that handoff and ran with it as evidenced by a commentary that started this way:

It’s time to ask whether the attack on the United States Congress, yesterday, was foreseeable, predictable and, to some degree, self-inflicted.

Too many leaders, and political commentators, who set an example for us to follow, have led us into an abyss of violent rhetoric which, it should be no surprise, has led to violence.

Yesterday was not the first time.